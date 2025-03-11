Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Stephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
WALL STREET WOES
Colbert put one Fox News correspondent on blast for his defense of the Trump economy.
Michael Boyle
Published
Mar. 11 2025
1:07AM EDT
Michael Boyle
98MikeB
mboyle988@gmail.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Trump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
Chelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger