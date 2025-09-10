Stephen Colbert Takes MAGA’s Jeffrey Epstein ‘Hoax’ to Logical Conclusion

Stephen Colbert found one Republican’s response to Donald Trump’s alleged 2003 birthday letter to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein especially galling.

When Tennessee Sen. Tim Burchett was asked by CNN reporter Manu Raju Monday about the lewd birthday card to Epstein, Burchett argued that Democrats forged Trump’s signature as a political hit job.

Colbert showed the clip of Burchett saying, “I mean, anybody can do a signature. We’ve seen the autopen’s been used quite a bit with the Biden administration.”

Donald Trump claimed that the naked woman drawing and signed off message from him in Jeffrey Epstein's book did not exist. Oversight Committee

Burchett added, “It’s so easy to do. I mean, that might look like Trump’s signature, but we all know what really happened.”

Colbert replied mockingly, “Follow me down the truth hole: The year is 2003, and everyone agrees Stacey’s mom has got it going on,” he said, referencing the pop-rock hit by Fountains of Wayne released the same year.

“The scene: the 50th birthday party of renowned financier Jeffrey Epstein,” Colbert said. “Suddenly, a time-traveling Joe Biden bursts into the room. He’s there to sabotage Apprentice host Donald Trump by forging his signature in a birthday book that will be discovered in 22 years.”

Colbert mocked Burchett further, “As Joe sets up his notorious autopen, he hesitates. ‘Maybe this is wrong. We can’t really frame America’s greatest future president, can we?’”

“The answer comes from an obscure Illinois politician who utters three words that will change history forever,” Colbert said.

The late-night host pulled off his glasses to deliver a Barack Obama impression: “Uh, yes we can... Joe, when you’re done, let’s make me a fake birth certificate.”

Sen. Burchett was not the only Republican to argue that Trump’s birthday letter to Epstein wasn’t signed by the president himself.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X Monday, “It’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich also attempted to prove the signature was fake by sharing four other pictures of Trump’s signature over the years.

Trump himself has consistently denied his involvement in the birthday book and refutes drawing the Epstein card. He is suing The Wall Street Journal after reporting on its existence in July.

Taking questions from reporters on the streets of Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening, the president said, ”It’s not my signature and it’s not the way I speak, and anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language.”