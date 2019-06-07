Stephen Fry on Stonewall 50: ‘How Far Have LGBT People Come Since 1969? Do You Need Me to Tell You?’

In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.

Stephen Fry is a comedian, writer, and actor.

When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of it?

I suppose when I was at university, some time around there. I don’t remember at all hearing about them on the British news or in newspapers, or being discussed. Only a decade later when I was a student.

What is their significance for you?

Now, looking back, enormous. It was the generation before me, of course. I was only 11 when they happened.

How far have LGBT people come since 1969?

Do you need me to tell you?

What would you like to see, LGBT-wise, in the next 50 years?

I can’t even begin to look that far forward. Aside from trotting out meaningless wishes for everyone to be happy, confident, free from persecution etc. etc… well, we all wish for that. Which of us could predict the difference between the culture now and the culture five years ago? Prophets are a loss, ho ho.