Stephen Miller Boasts About His ‘Fan Following’ and ‘Secure Ego’

Stephen Miller delivered a heavy dose of secondhand embarrassment as he proclaimed that he has a “secure, intact ego” and has “never had a larger fan following.”

The awkward boast fest unfolded after the White House deputy chief of staff, 40, was asked about his wife Katie Miller’s rising profile during an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday.

Katie, 34, made headlines this week when it was reported that she is in talks with Paramount for a potential distribution deal of her modestly successful podcast.

Watters asked Miller, “Your wife’s a big star now. How’s your ego?”

Katie Miller’s profile has risen since launching The Katie Miller Podcast last August, regularly hosting MAGA A-listers, including Vice President JD Vance and her former boss, Elon Musk. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Where some might have used the moment to self-deprecatingly spotlight their partner, Miller spiraled into self-praise.

“Don’t worry, I have a very, very secure, intact ego,” a chuckling Miller responded. “Owing to the fact, Jesse, that thanks to my appearances on your show, I’ve never had a larger fan following. So your show has been great for my ego and self-esteem.”

Watters laughed and appeared to try to cut Miller off, saying, “OK, OK, just—” but Miller pressed on with his self-praise.

“Most importantly of all, any man who works for President Trump is a man that is very, very strong and self-assured in his role,” Miller declared. “There’s nothing better for your self-confidence than being able to work for President Trump, and that is a blessing I have every day.

“If you don’t have it, he will turn you into a puddle of tears,” Watters quipped.

“Yep,” Miller replied.

Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s most severe immigration policies, has long been ridiculed by critics for his frequent on-air meltdowns, his ultraconservative views, and his looks, with California Governor Gavin Newsom mocking him by comparing him to bald Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

While he has been seen as the second-in-command to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Miller was seemingly sidelined by Trump after a high-profile controversy over his labeling of Alex Pretti, a Minnesota nurse killed by Border Patrol agents in January, as a “domestic terrorist.”

Trump has spoken about Miller’s propensity to “sometimes go too far,” White House advisers told The Atlantic earlier this month. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

His presence all but evaporated after the misstep, with a New York Times analysis finding Miller had been appearing on Fox News roughly every four days since the start of Trump’s second term, before that cadence collapsed with just two appearances in February.

Meanwhile, Katie’s profile has risen since launching The Katie Miller Podcast last August, regularly hosting MAGA A-listers, including Vice President JD Vance and her former boss, Elon Musk.

David Ellison, the MAGA-friendly owner of Paramount Skydance and son of multibillionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison, is now reportedly seeking a deal with Miller’s podcast. Ellison is also attempting to get a $111 billion mega merger through the Trump administration after Paramount Skydance announced an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN and HBO.