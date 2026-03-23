Stephen Miller Caught Letting Out Huge Sigh as Trump Talks

Donald Trump’s top immigration adviser appeared to let out a sigh as the president justified his Iran war during a Monday afternoon roundtable.

A WSMV 4 Nashville feed captured Miller turning his head and sighing just as Trump spoke of Iran’s missile capabilities “growing so fast” that the United States had to strike before it became “virtually impossible to stop them.”

Miller, 40, then collects himself before turning his head back in the direction of the president, who sat center-stage during an event in Memphis, Tennessee.

A clip of the deputy chief of staff’s possibly negative reaction has since gone viral on social media.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “The glue sniffing interns at the Daily Beast have finally sniffed too much glue and are now spending their time bizarrely analyzing videos of Stephen breathing. This is weird, even for the morons at the Daily Beast who regularly pump out flaming piles of trash and call it writing.”

The White House lost it at the Daily Beast for "analyzing videos of Stephen breathing." WSMV 4 Nashville

Much of Trump’s base has been split on his war with Iran, which has already claimed the lives of 13 American troops. A CBS News/YouGov survey conducted last week found that two in three Americans view the war as one of “choice,” not necessity, like Trump claims.

Publicly, Miller has backed the president’s strikes on Iran and said they were to pre-empt an attack by Iran on American service members in the region. However, Miller has long opposed U.S. military action in the Middle East, going so far as to promise voters peace as he campaigned for Trump and Vice President JD Vance in 2024.

Miller posted days before the 2024 election, “To anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East. Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace.”

Stephen Miller’s post about Donald Trump being a peace candidate has aged like milk. X

He posted similarly a week-and-a-half earlier, writing, “KAMALA WILL SEND YOUR SONS TO WAR.”

In reality, Trump is doing just that. Top military brass has drawn up detailed plans to deploy ground forces into Iran, including elite rapid-response units such as the 82nd Airborne Division, CBS News reports.

Despite much attention being on Miller’s sigh on Monday, he used his time speaking at the roundtable to shower his boss in praise, per usual.

Miller claimed that Trump has assembled the “greatest national security and public safety team in American history,” before going on to shout out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and others.