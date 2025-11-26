Stephen Miller Goes Full Tin-Foil Hat in Bonkers Rant About Dem Video

President Trump’s henchman, Stephen Miller, melted down spectacularly during a segment on Fox News, suggesting Democratic lawmakers were trying to spur a revolution.

The White House adviser didn’t bother with brakes as he tore into the “seditious six” on Jesse Watters Primetime, a reference to a group of Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video that has rattled Trumpworld.

Miller, 40, suggested the video was “from the CIA playbook” for fomenting insurrection in the military and spy agency.

Pete Hegseth is spearheading an investigation into the lawmakers. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“That kind of language will get people killed,” he warned, before careening through a catalogue of supposed coups, assassinations, and national security betrayals—all, somehow, triggered by a handful of lawmakers telling troops they don’t have to follow illegal orders.

In the video, the six Democratic lawmakers—each with military or intelligence backgrounds—tell service members they should reject “illegal orders,” something troops are already required to do.

The Pentagon has since said it was reviewing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona for potential violations of military law, and the FBI has contacted the lawmakers to begin scheduling interviews. The escalation followed President Donald Trump’s Truth Social claim that the lawmakers committed “sedition” and that such sedition is “punishable by DEATH.”

House Democrats said Tuesday that “the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews,” calling the move an intimidation tactic.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, told reporters the FBI’s counterterrorism division contacted the group, “saying they are opening what appears to be an inquiry against the six of us.” Slotkin, 49, called the move a “scare tactic by” the president.

“Whether you agree with the video or don’t agree with the video,” she said, “the question to me is: is this the appropriate response for a president of the United States to go after and seek to weaponize the federal government against those he disagrees with?”

Trump called the behavior of the lawmakers "seditious." ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Miller, for his part, portrayed the entire episode as an orchestrated effort to topple the chain of command. “Why would six members of Congress record a carefully written, carefully produced, slickly edited video telling [troops] to disobey orders from their superiors?” he said.

He accused the lawmakers of trying “to create a color revolution,” calling it “the CIA playbook for trying to foment insurrection from within the military and within the CIA.”

He then veered into a separate grievance: “We saw after Charlie Kirk was assassinated… members of the armed forces openly celebrating his murder.” That, Miller argued, combined with the lawmakers’ message, amounted to a call to “rise up and defy your superiors.” He labeled the video “dangerously radicalizing,” adding, “That kind of language will get people killed.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin is a former CIA analyst. Paul Sancya - Pool/Getty Images

Miller also framed the lawmakers’ inability to name a specific illegal order as proof of intent. “It was never about the law,” he said. “It was breaking down the chain of command.” He accused Democrats of “trying to tear down democracy,” citing judges, criminal justice policy, immigration, and now “fomenting rebellion inside the ranks of our armed forces and CIA.”

Even some Republicans aren’t buying it. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon called the Pentagon’s posture “amateur hour once again at the Department of Dense,” writing that while he found the Democrats’ video “unnecessary and foolish,” the talk of sedition charges and courts-martial was “crazy.” “Let’s show some common sense and restraint,” he said.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski also slammed both inquiries as “reckless and flat-out wrong,” saying the Pentagon and FBI “surely have more important priorities than this frivolous investigation.”