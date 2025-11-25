Trump Amps Up Deranged ‘Sedition’ Revenge on Dem Lawmakers

President Donald Trump’s deranged revenge plot against Democrats who reminded U.S. troops they do not have to follow illegal orders has taken a chilling twist.

The FBI is scheduling interviews with the so-called “seditious six,” reports Fox News, a first step in potential federal charges. Trump, 79, has written on Truth Social that sedition should be “punishable by DEATH.”

Federal investigators are reportedly coordinating with U.S. Capitol Police to arrange interviews with each of the Democratic lawmakers involved.

President Donald Trump shared posts from his supporters that called for U.S. lawmakers to be imprisoned or even hanged. Donald Trump Truth Social

Those who appeared in the controversial clip include senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan, and Jason Crow. All six have a military or intelligence background.

“Our laws are clear,” they say in the video, directed at American troops. “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Trump melted down at the video last week.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” he wrote. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

The president also reshared several messages from supporters on Truth Social, including one that chillingly called for the Democrats to be hanged.

President Donald Trump, 79, reposted the violent call for his enemies to be hanged. Truth Social

“HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” the post reads.

The White House denies that Trump actually wants the lawmakers executed. Slotkin said she began receiving a barrage of threats after Trump’s deranged posts on Truth Social.

The group issued a joint statement last week, writing, “We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.“

The lawmakers said in the Nov. 18 video that they were addressing American troops and the intelligence community directly. They reminded them that they took an oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Trump was not called out by name, but the video said threats to the Constitution are not just coming from abroad and urged them to “not give up the ship.”

The lawmakers did not explicitly give an example of an illegal order. However, critics have accused the Trump administration of breaking international law by striking boats off the coast of Venezuela with drones.

Crow, a former Army Ranger now representing an area near Denver, Colorado, noted on Fox News that Trump previously has suggested sending troops to polling stations, which is illegal.

Concerns over Trump’s posts were not limited to Democrats. While the disgusting rhetoric was endorsed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, it was condemned by Republican Sens. Lindsay Graham, Rand Paul, and Thom Tillis.