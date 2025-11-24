Trump, 79, Posts Wild AI Pics to Try to Justify Death Threats

President Donald Trump is using AI to self-soothe after his call to punish “seditious” Democratic lawmakers was met with intense backlash.

Trump, 79, fancied himself as a cape-wielding hero tasked with obliterating the “Deep State” in a series of Truth Social posts on Sunday that featured bizarre AI-generated images of himself and the six Democrats who urged the military to “refuse unlawful orders” in a video message.

One clip reposted by the president depicted lawmakers Elissa Slotkin, Mark Kelly, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow as prisoners behind bars, bringing to life Trump’s calls for them to be prosecuted over a video that sent him spiraling last week.

The Democratic senators and representatives called on members of the military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders, claiming that threats to the Constitution were coming from “right here at home.”

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution,” they said. “Don’t give up the ship.”

The video message drew fierce condemnation from Trump, who described it as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” in chilling posts, resharing one that called for the hanging of the lawmakers.

But Trump’s “over the top” response was frowned upon even by his own party members. Several Republicans came out against the president and called on him to tone down the rhetoric, while the White House was forced to clarify that Trump wasn’t calling for the execution of Democrats.

Trump seems to have found solace in AI-generated videos that justify his threats. He reposted a second clip from an account called “DeepFakeQuotes” showing an individual hiding behind a Guy Fawkes mask, a la V for Vendetta, arguing in a robotic tone that the Democrats’ video was “a direct attack on the chain of command.”

Sedition? Treason? Or 18 U.S.C. § 2387?



Lawmakers didn’t debate a President — they told the U.S. military to question his orders.

That isn’t “politics.” That’s a direct attack on the chain of command.

18 U.S.C. § 2387 exists for one reason: to stop this exact scenario. pic.twitter.com/sqmdCP5qUY — DeepFakeQuotes (@DeepFakeQuote) November 22, 2025

“Break the military, and you break the nation. Yes, it’s that serious,” the clip said. “The individuals responsible should face consequences, censure, expulsion, prosecution, not because of who they attacked, but because of what they endangered.”

Trump also reposted four AI-generated images portraying him wearing a U.S. flag as a cape while looking out onto a city skyline. “Remember your oath,” it was captioned.

Trump posted the AI reminder to "Remember Your Oath" at 7:47 p.m. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Another photo painted Trump scowling in front of Capitol Hill with the text, “Time to obliterate the Deep State,” a term used by conspiracy theorists to refer to a group of people secretly controlling the government behind the scenes.

Another AI post shared by the president showed him with the words "Do It Q" on his suit. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Another illustration showed a figure in an all-black outfit with the caption, “Nothing can stop what is coming!”

"Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!!" the post that the president shared read. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

The images were all generated by a social media user who goes by Spiritual Streetfighter, whose previous AI work had also been reposted by Trump.

“I believe in Q,” her bio reads. It concludes with “WWG1WGA” or “Where We Go One, We Go All”—a slogan adopted by QAnon supporters to signal their unity.