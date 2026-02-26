Stephen Miller Melts Down in Petty 8-Hour Social Media Fight

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller spent eight hours on Wednesday engaged in a fiery social media spat with podcast host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau.

Favreau, 44, started it off by calling out a post by Miller on X in which he complained about Democrats refusing to stand at Tuesday’s State of the Union speech after Donald Trump asked them to leave their seats to show their support for raids on “illegal aliens.”

A theatrical Miller claimed witnessing seated Democrats “was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The host of Pod Save America quoted Miller’s post and added, “It’s genuinely so funny how hard they’re trying to make this a thing.”

That triggered 40-year-old Miller, who replied to Favreau at 1 p.m. on Wednesday by jeering that “Democrats leapt, clapped, hollered and cheered for raising taxes but their legs, hands and voices froze in icy contempt as they glowered at the parents of slain children.”

During the State of the Union address Trump referenced “a deranged monster” who attacked a woman on a train and “viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body.” The dead woman’s mother was seated next to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. Trump blamed former President Joe Biden’s “open border” policy for allowing the killer into America.

Stephen Miller and Jon Favreau battle each other on X. screen grab

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow summed up Trump’s graphic description of death and attacks during his address to the nation as “essentially sort of violence porn.”

On X, Miller claimed that “Democrats vowed allegiance to invaders over citizens” and said “top Dem” Favreau found “their deadly betrayal hilarious.”

Favreau clapped back. “No, I find you hilarious. And I genuinely hope the boss lets you drive the midterm strategy and brings more of your Victorian asylum patient energy into his speeches,” he wrote.

That set Miller off again, calling Favreau a “textbook sociopath.”

Stephen Miller and Jon Favreau battle each other on X. screen grab

The Trump mouthpiece, who has pushed the president’s mass deportation policy, said Favreau “has been given multiple opportunities to show empathy for American moms whose children were raped and murdered by the illegals whose entry he cheered. He refuses. He finds the topic ‘hilarious.’”

Miller posted, “Jon, one more time: do you grieve for these families?”

The back-and-forth continued with a zinger from Favreau about Miller’s family: “I mean I certainly have sympathy for yours.”

Miller refused to veer from his narrative,calling Favreau “a top Democrat strategist” who “feels no sympathy for the American families whose loved ones were raped, tortured and murdered by foreign invaders.”

Jon Favreau got embroiled in an eight-hour social media spat with Stephen Miller. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Crooked Media

Claiming that Favreau “finds comedy in their agony,” Miller said, “Sick doesn’t even begin to describe it. His soul is broken.”

Favreau then called out the pair’s “dumb Twitter games”, but told Miller, “You’re a government official with the power to free countless American families and children who are suffering in the squalid detention centers where you’ve illegally jailed them. Why don’t you?”

Miller stuck to his script, blaming Biden for “the monsters... let into the country.”

Stephen Miller and Jon Favreau battle each other on X. screen grab

“I’ve asked you multiple times to show some shred of human emotion and you’ve refused,” Miller said. “Also: there are no Americans in ICE detention, just illegals who can go home upon request.”

The Pod Save America host shut down the exchange with Miller by saying, “I already told you that I grieve for anyone who’s lost a loved one, and asked why the President hasn’t called the families of Alex Pretti or Renee Good to offer condolences.”

Pretti and Good were shot dead by federal agents in Minnesota last month during protests against ICE raids.

Favreau posted to Miller, “I’ll ask again: do you not grieve for the American citizens your agents killed?”

Miller did not respond, instead sharing two MAGA-friendly posts. By this time, it was 8:30 p.m.