President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff has put his home on the market after the property was repeatedly targeted by activists who left anti-MAGA messages outside.

The Arlington, Virginia, property—which boasts 6,000 square feet of “refined Southern California aesthetic” including marble kitchen countertops, a “boutique style dressing room,” a “spa-inspired bath [that] includes radiant heated floors” and “comprehensive security—is listed at $3.75 million, up almost a million from its 2023 sale, local site ARLNow reported.

The outlet further adds the listing comes after activists left messages on the sidewalk outside Miller’s home—where the anti-immigration crusader lives with his wife, Katie Miller, a former top DOGE staffer who has since launched a podcast, and their three children—on at least two occasions this year.

Miller’s wife, Katie, had previously spoken out against the messages left outside their house. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Those messages, scrawled in chalk on the pavement opposite the house, reportedly included “trans rights are human rights,” “stop the kidnapping,” “we [love] immigrants,” “no white nationalism,” and “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy.”

The most recent spate of messages cropped up in the days after far-right activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 at a campus event in Utah. “To the ‘Tolerant Left’ who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down,” Katie Miller posted on social media not long after. “We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie.”

Neighbors told ARLNow the family moved out a few weeks later.

In mid-September, Katie Miller posted a snapshot of chalk messages she said were scrawled on the pavement at her children’s park. Katie Miller/Instagram

A local community organization, Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity, has since claimed credit for the messages, etched down in a city where more than 77 percent of residents voted for Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

It’s also not the first time one of Stephen Miller’s homes has been picketed by activists. During the first Trump administration, his former D.C. residence was targeted by protesters handing out fake wanted posts with his photo and home address.

Nor is his the only home of a U.S. government official to have been targeted in this way. Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house in McLean, Virginia, was the scene of protests by pro-Palestinian activists over the Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza in February 2024.