Steven Miller Rolls Out MAGA’s Indoctrination Plan for Kids

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller calling liberals “communists” has The New Abnormal‘s Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy convinced that America has stepped back in time for worse under the first 100 days of President Donald Trump‘s second term.

Levy quipped, “Is woke losing its power is a pejorative? Did they have to bring back communists like it’s the 1950s or 1980s?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller made the comment in a Thursday White House press briefing that previewed MAGA’s indoctrination plan for kids as he discussed the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and eliminate critical race theory from schools.

“Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values for schools that want federal taxpayer funding. So as we close the Department of Education and provide funding to states, we’re going to make sure these funds are not being used to promote communist ideology.”

Levy added, “Steven Miller wouldn’t know a civic virtue if it punched him in the face.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or Overcast.

And it’s all only just begun as Trump’s second-term administration marks its first 100 days.

“It’s the 100th day of chaos,” said Moodie. “A hundred days of collapse. A hundred days of calamity. Every minute is like 10 years. That’s how I feel. Every part of me hurts.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.