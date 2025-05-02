There’s One Looming Reason Why Trump Fired Waltz Not Hegseth

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Laura Loomer has struck again.

The New Abnormal‘s Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy think they’ve figured out why President Donald Trump chose to fire National Security Adviser Mike Waltz over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following several Signalgates.

According to Levy, all signs point to notorious Trump sooth-sayer Laura Loomer. Trump fired a top national security aide in early April because Loomer didn’t like him, and, “I am fairly certain that Mike Waltz is one of the people that Laura Loomer doesn’t like,” said Levy.

“I guess what I would say is I don’t think it’s surprising that Waltz is gone,” he added.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Plus, David J. Sirota, founder and editor-in-chief of The Lever and Academy Award-nominated screenplay writer of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, breaks down Trump’s chaotic first 100 days.

“The economic contraction can really be blamed almost singularly on Donald Trump,” said Sirota. “This is not some hangover from the Biden administration’s policies. Donald Trump came in and was a shock to the system.”

Then, Media Matters for America’s senior fellow Matt Gertz examines MAGA’s media spinning of Trump’s collapsing poll numbers.

