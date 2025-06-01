Stephen Miller Seems Unfazed by Wife Leaving With Musk

In the middle of a media storm this week, senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News late Saturday night for a softball interview with the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

At the end of a long week that included Elon Musk stepping down from his senior role in the Trump White House and Miller’s wife Katie leaving her role as spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency to continue working for Musk full-time, Miller appeared unfazed, sitting down with Lara Trump to discuss the president’s policies and future plans.

Miller spent much of the interview discussing the Trump administration’s policies, including repeating the administration’s line that non-citizens, specifically undocumented immigrants, are not covered by the constitutional right to habeas corpus despite previous Supreme Court rulings affirming that they are.

Miller also accused the Democratic Party of “rigging“ the system because in a fair system, he said, they are “unable to compete.” He also waxed lyrical about Trump’s legacy with the MAGA movement, telling Lara that the president has ensured his legacy by building a movement that has elevated an entire generation of leaders who will continue implementing his agenda even after he has left office.

The interview then turned to more personal matters, with Miller volunteering an incredibly neutral anecdote about how he met his wife: “When I first met her [during the first Trump administration], she was the communications director at the Department of Homeland Security, so it’s on-brand, the relationship, because we were on conference calls every day on border security.”

Miller also talked about his children—he and his wife have a daughter and two sons—who apparently love the president. He told Lara that his daughter first met the president when she was a newborn, and is always asking when she can see him again, adding, “She’s desperate for any chance to get face time with the president.” Miller’s daughter is 4.

Miller also told Trump that the president is “great with kids,” describing him as a “kid magnet” and a ”child whisperer” who has worked to ensure the West Wing of the White House is child-friendly, with staffers allowed to bring their children not just to work whenever they want, but even to the Oval Office.

While it is unclear when the interview was recorded, the segment goes to great lengths to frame Miller as a family man after days of commentary about the Millers finding themselves on opposite sides of the Trump/Musk divide.

Democrats were quick to taunt Miller about the news of his wife’s departure from the Trump administration, with the official Democrats X account jokingly implying Miller was a cuckold in one post.

Katie Miller worked as a deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019 before moving to Vice President Mike Pence’s office. Following Trump’s second inauguration, she was appointed as an advisor and spokesperson for DOGE under the auspices of Musk, and also served as a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.