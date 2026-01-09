Stephen Miller’s Cousin Blames Him for Deadly ICE Shooting

The cousin of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller slammed him in a scathing post Thursday night after a woman was shot dead by an ICE agent.

“When I called out my cousin for being the ‘face of evil’ I DID NOT stutter,” Alisa Kasmer wrote on Threads, referring to a Facebook post she made last year.

“Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family.”

Alisa Kasmer/Threads

Kasmer, Miller’s cousin on his father’s side, lives in Miller’s hometown of Los Angeles, which saw massive protests last summer in response to sweeping ICE raids conducted throughout the city, which has a large immigrant population.

Kasmer previously described her cousin as “the face of evil” in a lengthy post published to Facebook last July. In the post, she described babysitting an “awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention” but was “always the sweetest with the littlest family members.” She also described him as “young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless.”

“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” Kasmer continued. “I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Stephen Miller’s cousin calls him “the face of evil” I’m a letter on Facebook pic.twitter.com/dWjP5TsqOk — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) October 5, 2025

Kasmer has also publicly criticized Miller, widely credited with being the architect of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, for taking away opportunities that allowed his own family to immigrate to the U.S. and build a better life.

“We’re Jewish—we grew up knowing how hated we were just for existing,” Kasmer told The New Republic in a December interview. “Now he’s trying to take away the exact thing that his own family benefited from: that ability to create a life for themselves, to prosper, to build community, to have successful businesses—to live a rewarding life.”

Miller’s uncle, Dr. David Glosser, has also publicly condemned his nephew, and, like Kasmer, made reference to their family’s history as immigrants in highlighting the hypocrisy of Miller’s harsh anti-immigration policies.

Alisa Kasmer posted these family photos of her and her cousin, Stephen Miller, on Facebook when she first spoke about him in July 2025. Alisa Kasmer / Facebook

Glosser also blamed the Trump administration for his mother’s death due to their mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“With the death of my mother, I’m angry and outraged at [Miller] directly and the administration he has devoted his energy to supporting,” Glosser wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

During the first Trump administration, Glosser described his nephew as having an “obvious commitment to white nationalism.”

Miller, who comes from a family of immigrants, is the architect behind the Trump administration's anti-immigration crackdown. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“There is a deep vein of hypocrisy running through the Trump administration, and my odious nephew, Stephen Miller, is the purest example of it,” Glosser wrote on Facebook in 2017.

“A classic propaganda ploy explained by Joseph Goebbels was to accuse those who revealed Nazi crimes of the same sins. In this case, Miller’s sin is bigotry of the rankest kind by making White Supremacist ideology the foundation of Trumpist immigration and asylum policy.”

The shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday has devastated the community and sparked protests across the country.

The Trump administration responded to the brutal killing by blaming Good for her own death, with the president claiming she “ran over” the ICE officer despite overwhelming video evidence to the contrary.