Stephen Miller’s Hairline in the Spotlight as Trump Henchman Finally Turns 40

The top of Stephen Miller’s head is back in the glare of the spotlight as President Trump’s henchman turns 40.

Miller, the architect of many of the president’s policies, is about to enter his fifth decade—and it’s his fourth to feature a fading hairline. “My hair is receding and I look like I’m 35, a balding 35-year-old at that,” a 17-year-old Miller said in a video from 2003.

Miller, 39 for a few more hours, has his birthday on Saturday, August 23. Unfortunately, he continued balding after that video made 22 years ago, and commentators have continually brought it up since he started working as a policy adviser during Trump’s first term, in January 2016.

Miller on CBS's Face the Nation in 2018. CBS

Fast forward to 2025, and Miller’s head is still a topic of discussion.

“I’ve coached and prepped hundreds of leaders for television interviews over the years, but none of the balding ones has ever sprayed on their hair,” said prominent public relations adviser Bob Pickard, who was agast at a clip of Miller. “Lots of laser treatments and facial injections have been apparent, but no artificial turf up top (at least not yet).”

Miller’s wife, Katie, 33, left a job working alongside her husband at the White House earlier this year. She walked out on the administration where she had been working for Elon Musk to join him as a full-time adviser in the private sector. She has since left the tech billionaire to launch her own podcast.

Former late-night TV host George Lopez said Miller has always looked much older than his age. “Stephen Miller looks like he was born at 40,” Lopez posted on Facebook. “Already mad at immigrants he hadn’t met yet.”

With White House ratings plummeting, other social media users joined in the fun: “Multiple reports of Trump spending his mornings quietly weeping while Stephen Miller, unable to tear his hair in despair, is reduced to trembling and muttering!”

Others brought up Miller’s 2018 appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, after which he faced accusations of using colored spray to cover bald patches on his head.

“Remember when Stephen Miller spray-painted his bald head to go on national TV? That doesn’t get talked about enough,” one X user said on Thursday.

Miller's appearance has been a topic of debate for years. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The California native became a key part of then-Senator Jeff Sessions’ team from 2010 to 2016, before joining Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as a senior policy adviser. He soon became a key architect of immigration policy and earned the ire of many, including his own uncle.