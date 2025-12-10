Stephen Miller’s ‘Radical’ Wife Sharpens Knives for Gavin Newsom

Katie Miller came out swinging for Gavin Newsom on Tuesday morning.

The aspiring podcaster, who previously worked at the White House with her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, ignited a public feud on X after tagging the governor in an NBC News article about a California-based social media influencer charged with rape and intent to rape.

“California is a hellhole thanks to Gavin Newsom,” Miller, 34, wrote in an X post tagging Newsom.

But the Democrats’ troller-in-chief isn’t one to back down. Newsom’s press office replied with four photos featuring the Golden Gate Bridge, Redwood Trees, and the state’s farmlands and coastline.

“‘Hellhole,’” he sarcastically replied.

Miller, who has proudly proclaimed she’s more “radical” than her husband, shot back with two photos: a crowded street corner with tents and an aerial shot of wildfire smoke.

“‘Hellhole,’” she asserted.

Miller’s seemingly random attack may also serve to promote The Katie Miller Podcast, launched this summer after her White House departure in May and a brief stint working for Elon Musk. She frames the show as the “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy,’” but it has mostly featured Trump-era A-listers.

Her debut episode featured Vice President JD Vance, and she has since hosted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and, on Tuesday, Elon Musk.

Viewership swings wildly: Vance brought in 84,000 views; TV anchor Sage Steele hit 5,500; Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman pulled 1,800—her lowest to date. The Musk interview already outpaced Hegseth’s week-long total in just six hours.

“It’s so much harder to start your own thing than you think it is,” Miller said last month on a podcast.

“You hope that people tune in and care what you have to say… and some of my episodes do much better than others.”

This isn’t the first time Miller has targeted Newsom. In September, on Tomi Lahren’s podcast, she defended the White House Rose Garden, now paved over to resemble Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, after Newsom mocked it on X.

“It’s incredibly hypocritical when you have Gavin Newsom stand up and complain about that, but not about portions of the Democrat Party,” she said.

“To me, that’s what makes politics so disgusting to the American people. You just want to see every one get along and work for the benefit of you and your family. Safe streets, safe communities. That’s not what Gavin Newsom is doing. All he’s doing is dunking on President Trump... no one’s delivered more action and results for the American people than President Trump, that’s all he does, every day.”