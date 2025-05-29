Stephen Miller’s Shocking ICE Arrest Prediction

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has predicted President Trump will have ICE arresting even more illegal immigrants than its already ambitious figure.

Miller appeared on Fox News Wednesday to comment on an Axios report that cited a target of 3000 arrests daily for ICE officers, set by himself and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. That figure is already is triple the number of arrests conducted in the early days of Trump’s second term.

However, Miller and Trump want the number to rise, with the figure of 3000 arrests each day being merely a “minimum”.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, the top Trump aide warned “Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day.”

NBC News reported 11,000 migrants were deported in February, 12,300 in March and 17,200 in April. There are almost 50,000 migrants currently being held in detention.

Recent ICE arrests include a Mexican immigrant accused of writing a handwritten letter threatening to kill Donald Trump, a high school student who thought he was taking part in a routine immigration check-in and a Danish dad of four sent to a cockroach-infested ICE facility with a reputation for abusive guards.

ICE prosecutors have attempted to expedite deportation by requesting immigration judges terminate court cases of some migrants. If migrants cannot prove they have been living in the U.S for over two years they can be deported without a court hearing.

Miller said the mass deportations would be funded to the tune of $147 billion under Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and blamed the previous administration’s immigration policy for the new target.

“So we can get all of the (Joe) Biden illegals that were flooded into our country for four years out of our country. We can’t take the risk of letting these Biden illegals roam around freely, so the next American daughter can get raped, the next American kid can get murdered, the next American family can get splintered and torn apart by people that came into this country, unchecked, uncontrolled and uninvited by the American people.”

Miller also told Hannity he was “confident” about the success of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“I’ve been around Washington for a long time longer than I care to admit, and I’ve been a student of American history for much longer than that. Never ever has a single piece of legislation had so many conservative pro American priorities all in one bill.”