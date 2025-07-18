Stephen Miller’s Wife Finally Addresses Musk Split Rumors

Katie Miller has revealed she is still on Elon Musk’s payroll after walking out on the White House where her husband still works.

The billionaire unfollowed her on his own platform this week, sparking speculation that she had already left Musk’s company after an uproar over where her loyalties truly lay.

The Democrats were quick to jump on online speculation about the nature of the relationship between Musk and the Millers after she quit the White House and followed Musk into the private sector.

The former White House communications staffer—who is married to Trump immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller—told Reuters she remains employed by the world’s richest man, even if she won’t disclose her exact title or role.

“My paycheck still comes from him,” she said in an interview with the outlet Wednesday, killing speculation that she may have already walked away from Musk after his spectacular bust-up with President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk took Katie Miller with him when he departed the Trump administration, sparking weeks of rumors. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The rumor mill lit up when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Miller had swapped the SpaceX—rocket banner on her X profile for mom-and-kids beach snaps—and Musk hit the unfollow button.

The billionaire had already attacked her husband’s administration weeks earlier, part of a feud that exploded when Musk torched Trump’s $3-trillion “Big Beautiful Bill” as a “disgusting abomination,” prompting the president to threaten Tesla and SpaceX’s huge federal contracts.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in early June.

Musk quickly returned fire on X. “Trump would have lost without me,” griped the billionaire, who poured nearly $300 million into pro-Trump and other GOP races last cycle. “Such ingratitude.”

He added that the president’s flagship tariff blitz, if pushed through, would shove the U.S. into recession before the year is out. Musk also sensationally alleged Trump’s name was in the Epstein Files, before deleting the tweet.

Yet on Wednesday night—hours after speaking to Reuters—Miller sent out a press statement for xAI, Musk’s artificial-intelligence up-start, condemning eco-protesters in Tennessee.

The outlet reported that it was her first public missive for Musk in roughly two weeks, a gap that had only intensified the whispering campaign among GOP staffers who once viewed her as a dyed-in-the-wool Trump loyalist.

Miller, who briefly served as an adviser at Musk’s short-lived Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before following the billionaire to the private sector in late May, now finds herself between two warring camps.

Stephen and Katie Miller have put on a public display of unity despite Katie's departure from her husband's administration to Elon Musk's companies. Stephen Miller/X

Her husband remains deputy chief of staff in a White House that has regularly jabbed at Musk, while she continues to field calls for the mogul whose companies—SpaceX, Tesla and now xAI—sit at the center of the tit-for-tat feud.

For Republican insiders, the arrangement is baffling. Reuters reported that her former colleagues see Katie Miller as “a Trump loyalist,” and “were surprised that she had continued to work for the billionaire as he attempted to torpedo Trump policies that her husband worked closely on, like the Big Beautiful Bill.”