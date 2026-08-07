Stephen Miller’s Wife’s Relationship With Disgraced Dem Exposed

Stephen Miller’s wife was formerly involved in a relationship with a former Democratic Party congressman who resigned after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, according to a report.

Right-wing commentator Katie Miller is said to have been seeing Eric Swalwell when she was working as a congressional intern in her early 20s. It is not known how long they were together.

She has since been an outspoken critic of the married ex-congressman, who also pulled out of the California governor’s race after stories surfaced about his infidelities.

Podcast host Miller, 34, married White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in 2020, and they have four children. They were not in a relationship when she was involved with twice-married Swalwell, 45, who has three children with his second wife, Brittany.

Eric Swalwell resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to the Sources Say website, Swalwell threatened to reveal his past relationship with Miller if the Justice Department released files about his alleged connections to suspected Chinese Spy Christine Fang, who had been cultivating relationships with California politicians on behalf of the Beijing regime.

The report said Swalwell claimed that releasing the files amounted to weaponizing the DOJ. In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, he is said to have branded the planned release an attempt to smear him and undermine his aborted campaign for governor.

Then Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly decided not to release the files.

It is understood that Miller had no knowledge of the relationship between her and Swalwell being discussed with the DOJ.

Swalwell, who launched a short-lived campaign for the presidency in 2019, announced he was resigning his seat in Congress on April 13 after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse, including, in one case, rape. The former congressman was also accused of unwanted touching and sending unsolicited sexual messages.

He denied the claims, saying in his resignation announcement: “I will fight the serious false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

“Congressman Eric Swalwell categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him,” his attorney added in a statement.

In an X post in April, Miller referred to one of the women making allegations against Swalwell, writing: “As someone who doesn’t normally believe all women, I believe her—and the many lined up behind her. Eric Swalwell’s behavior was the worst kept secret on Capitol Hill. I’m positive she was not the only intern.”

Katie Miller was reportedly involved in a relationship with Eric Swalwell before Stephen Miller. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I was an intern working on Capitol Hill,” she wrote in another post, adding: “While the reports of the women sexually harassed and abused by Eric Swalwell are deeply disturbing, the timing and intensity are questionable and alarming. The Legacy Media and the DC Press Corps knew about these allegations for over a decade. Women on Capitol Hill knew the type.”

In April, Stephen Miller accused Democrats of keeping “blackmail files” after the sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell emerged.

“The real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians, and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it,” Miller told Fox News’s Jesse Waters Primetime. “That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is. That’s the next thread we’ve got to pull out here,” he added.