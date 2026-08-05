Stephen Miller’s Wife Whines ‘SNL’ Is Too ‘Mean’ to MAGA

Saturday Night Live is just not funny, complained Katie Miller, wife of frequent SNL target and Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

Miller opined on the “legacy media” on her podcast with her guest, Fox News host and another regular SNL target, Laura Ingraham. Ingraham complained that the prolific sitcom All In The Family “offended everyone” by pushing liberal perspectives onto viewers. “That’s why SNL is not funny,” Miller said.

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller doesn't think "SNL" is very funny. The Katie Miller Podcast/Youtube

Ingraham added that “real humor” only comes about when people “let go of all the politics.” She’s used to good-humored “ribbing,” she said, but griped that SNL’s brand of comedy is “mean.”

“Like, I grew up hearing Polish jokes,” Ingraham said. “I’m half Polish, so it was Polish jokes, Italian jokes. None of us took it that seriously. Not that, you know, you like being made fun of, but mean-spiritedness is different, like real mean-spiritedness.”

Ingraham has complained about SNL’s impressions of her before, particularly former cast member Kate McKinnon’s parodies of her show The Ingraham Angle. She also attempted to roast McKinnon back with an uncomfortable impression of her own in 2022.

Laura Ingraham hosts "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“The country’s on its last legs, folks,” McKinnon-as-Ingraham said in a cold open that year. “Liberals want to take away everything that makes you American. For example, guns, hamburgers, Morgan Wallen.”

“I don’t care if he uses a slur,” McKinnon continued to audience laughter. “I just wanna dance.”

After a sketch criticizing the violent actions of ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this year, Miller had a meltdown on X, accusing the comedians of “bowing to their groupthink.”

'Saturday Night Live' star Kate McKinnon as Fox News' Laura Ingraham. NBC

“For over a decade, not only hasn’t SNL been funny but it’s been voice of woke corporate leftists and the elite—that’s why these skits have devolved into drivel not comedy,” she wrote.

SNL has also repeatedly poked fun at her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, for his strange behavior on camera. The Deputy Chief of Staff, like his wife, has thrown fits over the jokes.

“I think Stephen Miller’s in here somewhere, but he’s on the ceiling,” said cast member James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in a sketch about Trump’s Cabinet. “Someone brought a Bible in here, and he just sort of scampered right up the wall onto the ceiling.”

Miller melted down on X after an "SNL" cold open criticizing ICE. NBC

When Miller asked Ingraham if she thought the liberal media wanted to “keep America stupid,” Ingraham answered affirmatively.

“Dumb and numb,” she said of American media consumers. “Smoke pot. Uh, smoke a lot of pot. Weed’s fine, right? That’s the message we get. More people are using weed regularly now than alcohol, we learned yesterday. So, you know, it’s pot, porn, online gambling, and surface knowledge.”