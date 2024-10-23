Donald Trump should have known he was opening himself up to possible comparisons when he decided to wax poetic about the size of golfer Arnold Palmer’s penis at a recent rally. And now, Stormy Daniels has eagerly taken the bait.

In a new video with comedian, Daily Beast contributor and noted political impressionist Matt Friend, the former adult film actress got her chance—sort of—to roast Trump to his face about his own “manhood.”

Asked by Friend (as Trump) if she is planning to support his campaign on Election Day next month, Daniels disappoints him with a no. But it’s the reason that will really get under the real Trump’s skin: “Because you’re no Arnold Palmer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump reunites with Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/Vm1HmEaF1X — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) October 23, 2024

“How would my little size compare to Arnold?” Friend’s Trump replies, playing along. “Because Arnold had a great schlong. He got a big one in the locker room, it was so big.”

“Mine’s bigger,” Daniels jokes, before Friend pivots to a riff about immigrants “eating the dogs.”

“I don’t know anything about that, I prefer to eat cats,” Daniels says in response. “I have the trophies to prove it.”

Daniels, whose 2006 affair with and subsequent hush money payment by Trump, led to his criminal conviction, has never been shy about belittling the former president’s genitalia, both in her 2018 book Full Disclosure and in interviews with inquiring minds like Jimmy Kimmel, who presented her with a platter of differently sized orange mushrooms to choose from.