Stormy Daniels ‘Emotional’ After Trump Conviction

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case, was “pretty emotional” when she learned the former president had been convicted of conspiring to buy her silence, her lawyer said on Thursday.

“Lot of mixed emotions,” her lawyer, Clark Brewster, told CNN after the bombshell verdict. “Obviously, it’s a sad time for anyone to have a conviction like this. I mean, it’s momentous to the country, so [it] really kind of hit her hard.”

Brewster, however, added that his client was aware of how hard the jurors worked throughout the seven-week trial, where prosecutors argued Trump falsified business records to pay her $130,000—through his now former lawyer Michael Cohen—in exchange for her silence about a 2006 sex romp.

On Thursday, after just over nine hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts.

“No man is above the law, and we have to respect the system, but she has empathy,” Brewster added. “She also did her duty and came to court and told the truth, and was exposed to cross-examination, and the jurors did their work.”

Daniels was a star witness for the government, telling jurors in salacious detail about her infamous sexual encounter in a hotel room with Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf tournament. On the stand, she described how Trump wore silk pajamas when she entered the room, called her "honeybunch," and did not wear a condom.

She did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment on Thursday.