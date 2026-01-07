‘Stranger Things’ Star Backs Out of Next Big Project
Stranger Things star David Harbour has dropped out of an upcoming film he was set to star in alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to Variety that Harbour had stepped back from his role in Behemoth!, directed by Tony Gilroy. Variety cites reports from multiple insiders who said Harbour, 50, was overwhelmed by the series wrap of Stranger Things, which involved multiple promotional events and episode drops the day before Thanksgiving, on Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve. Harbour was the subject of additional scrutiny throughout the period because ex-wife Lily Allen released an album on which she accused him of having an affair. At the same time, reports emerged that Harbour’s on-set behaviour during the filming of Stranger Things’ fifth season had triggered an investigation from Netflix into claims of bullying and harassment, particularly towards his 21-year-old co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. Harbour’s role in Behemoth! has reportedly been recast, but no details are known about his replacement.