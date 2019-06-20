Strategist Mark Putnam Pulls Out of Joe Biden’s 2020 Campaign

A prominent political consultant has left Biden's 2020 campaign as the former vice president faces backlash over his remarks on working with segregationist senators. Mark Putnam, a Democratic strategist and producer of television ads, confirmed his departure in an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday. “I wish the vice president well,” Putnam said, without elaborating on the circumstances of his departure. Putnam declined to give a reason for his exit, but the Times reported the move did not appear to be related to Biden's recent comments.