6-Yr-Old Who Shot Teacher Previously Choked Kindergarten Teacher, Lawyer Says
The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy intends to sue the school and claims the assistant principal was alerted three times that the student has a gun. In a bombshell letter drafted by Abigail Zwerner attorney, obtained by WAVY, she claims the student had previously choked his kindergarten teacher to the point she couldn’t breathe. The letter also says the student was suspended on Jan. 4, just two days before he came to class with a gun and shot Zwerner, his first-grade teacher, placing negligence on the school’s administration for failing to respond to Zwerner’s warnings. “I hope that the school district will not send a message that being shot while teaching a lesson in class by a student is merely a hazard of the job,” the letter drafted by attorney Diane Toscano said.