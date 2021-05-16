Subpoena Issued in Probe Around Trump Ambassador Pick
PAY TO PLAY?
A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena for documents and communications surrounding Donald Trump’s failed nomination of GOP donor Douglas Manchester for U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. It appears the subpoena was sent to Manchester’s ex-wife and seeks all material related to his political donations and his nominations in May 2017 and early 2018. It specifies communications between the Manchesters and Republican National Committee bigwigs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks or any member of Congress. Douglas Manchester declined to comment, and his ex-wife would not confirm she received a subpoena. CBS News previously reported that McDaniel hit up Manchester for a $500,000 donation while his nomination was stalled in the Senate. He replied, “As you know, I am not supposed to do any (political contributions during the confirmation process) but my wife is sending a contribution for $100,000”—and then suggested that once he was confirmed as ambassador, more would be coming.