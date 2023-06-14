Subway Vigilante Daniel Penny Indicted for Death of Jordan Neely: Report

Daniel Penny, the vigilante who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train last month, was indicted Wednesday by a Manhattan grand jury, ABC 7 reported.

The 24-year-old surrendered to police in May on a charge of second-degree manslaughter after horrifying footage revealed Penny placing Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man, in a chokehold for several minutes until he passed out. While it is unclear what charges the former U.S. marine will be indicted on, they will be unsealed at his arraignment at a later date.

Penny is currently free on a $100,000 bail and faces a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars if convicted of his initial charges.

The Manhattan Districts Attorney Office did not immediately provide comment to The Daily Beast.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.