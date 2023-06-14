Crime & Justice

Subway Vigilante Daniel Penny Indicted for Death of Jordan Neely: Report

JUSTICE

Penny, who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train last month, has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Isabella Ramirez

Breaking News Intern

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny is taken from a New York City Police precinct under arrest for the death of Jordan Neely in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2023.

David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Daniel Penny, the vigilante who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train last month, was indicted Wednesday by a Manhattan grand jury, ABC 7 reported.

The 24-year-old surrendered to police in May on a charge of second-degree manslaughter after horrifying footage revealed Penny placing Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man, in a chokehold for several minutes until he passed out. While it is unclear what charges the former U.S. marine will be indicted on, they will be unsealed at his arraignment at a later date.

Penny is currently free on a $100,000 bail and faces a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars if convicted of his initial charges.

The Manhattan Districts Attorney Office did not immediately provide comment to The Daily Beast.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Isabella Ramirez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.