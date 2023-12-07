‘Succession’ Star Sued Over Hollywood Pizza Shop Crash
‘PROVE OUR CASE’
A lawsuit was filed against Succession star Alan Ruck on Thursday, accusing the actor of causing a chain-reaction crash in Los Angeles that severely injured a man and totaled his car, NBC News said. Horacio Vela, who was hospitalized after the incident, is looking for unspecified damages and claimed that Ruck was negligent, according to a filing to the Los Angeles Superior Court. Security camera footage showed the Oct. 31 crash in which a Rivian R1T pickup truck rear-ended a car at a traffic light and then hit a BMW before smashing into a Raffallo’s Pizza. Vela said in his lawsuit that he was sitting at a red light when Ruck’s Rivian ran into his Hyundai Elantra, pushing him into the intersection where he struck another vehicle. His lawyers said he suffered a subdural hematoma and now experiences memory issues and dizziness. Neama Rahmani, one of Vela’s attorneys, told NBC News that “we believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case.” Representatives for Ruck did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.