    1

    ‘Succession’ Star Sued Over Hollywood Pizza Shop Crash

    ‘PROVE OUR CASE’

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    ast member Alan Ruck attends the premiere for the television series \"The Dropout\" at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    A lawsuit was filed against Succession star Alan Ruck on Thursday, accusing the actor of causing a chain-reaction crash in Los Angeles that severely injured a man and totaled his car, NBC News said. Horacio Vela, who was hospitalized after the incident, is looking for unspecified damages and claimed that Ruck was negligent, according to a filing to the Los Angeles Superior Court. Security camera footage showed the Oct. 31 crash in which a Rivian R1T pickup truck rear-ended a car at a traffic light and then hit a BMW before smashing into a Raffallo’s Pizza. Vela said in his lawsuit that he was sitting at a red light when Ruck’s Rivian ran into his Hyundai Elantra, pushing him into the intersection where he struck another vehicle. His lawyers said he suffered a subdural hematoma and now experiences memory issues and dizziness. Neama Rahmani, one of Vela’s attorneys, told NBC News that “we believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case.” Representatives for Ruck did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

