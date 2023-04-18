U.S. Diplomatic Convoy Attacked as Sudan Crisis Escalates
WORSE AND WORSE
An American diplomatic convoy was shot at in Sudan on Monday amid widespread violence across the country. The attack on the marked embassy vehicles was blamed in preliminary reports on the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary organization fighting Sudan’s armed forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He later called two rival generals to warn them that “any attacks or threats or dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable,” Blinken told reporters in Japan on Tuesday. “Indiscriminate military operations have resulted in significant deaths and injuries, recklessly endangering civilians, diplomats, including U.S. personnel, and humanitarian personnel,” he added. United Nations figures estimate that over 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 others injured since violence broke out in the north African country over the weekend.