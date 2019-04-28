Five People Found Slain in Two Separate Tennessee Homes

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Tennessee late Saturday after five people were found slain in two different homes in Sumner County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the person of interest as Michael Cummins but gave no details on the victims, who were found at two different scenes homes. It was not immediately clear where Cummins was apprehended, but the TBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sumner County police all joined together to launch a "massive" manhunt. Earlier, the TBI released a statement urging local residents to be cautious, as Cummins was on the loose and “may be armed.” Authorities also said he could be hiding “in the woods in the area near the scene.”