Huge Superspreader Church Shut Down by NC Health Boss After 3 Deaths
A-MEN
Following a superspreader multi-day event at the United House of Prayer for All People church in North Carolina, Health Director Gibbie Harris announced Saturday a rare “abatement of an imminent hazard” order forcing the church to shut immediately. It’s the third time Harris has issued such a shutdown in her 30-year career in public health and the first time Mecklenburg County has utilized an order like it to combat the virus, the News & Observer reports. The Daily Beast reported Friday that at least 82 people were infected and three dead after the event at the huge church that can hold thousands of guests. By Saturday, the number was 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Harris said the shutdown order was made “to prevent the COVID-19 virus from further spreading in our community.”