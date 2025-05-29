YouTube viewers are flocking in their millions to a podcast covering the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex-trafficking trial in graphic detail.

For the second week in a row, Stephanie Soo’s Rotten Mango has topped YouTube’s Top 100 podcast chart, for the period May 19 to May 25.

Podcaster Stephanie Soo is taking people inside the Diddy courtroom with Rotten Mango. supp/screenshot

Podcast king Joe Rogan had to settle for No.2 on the list. Rogan has also regularly covered the Diddy trial on his podcast, which has over 20 million subscribers.

TikTok star Soo entertains her 5.2 million YouTube subscribers with vivid stories gleaned from sitting inside the Manhattan courtroom as the Diddy trial unfolds. The most recent episode was titled “Kid Cudi describes Diddy “Like Marvel Supervillain” then called out by Young Thug as a ‘RAT’."

With no cameras in the court room, Soo painted a picture of everything going on, blow by blow. She also cross-referenced all the questions asked and evidence given.

One comment on her YouTube account reads “As a lawyer, I just want to say that this is top notch coverage of a federal trial. Bravo to Stephanie and the entire Rotten Mango team!” Another noted “Rotten Mango’s team takes the time to cross reference THREE researchers’ notes, transcripts, and compiles it into concise, cohesive videos. Her ability to describe the vibes and demeanor of the courtroom make it seem like you’re there.”

The most popular political podcast is MeidasTouch at No.5, beating conservative titles The Megyn Kelly Show (No.16) and The Ben Shapiro Show (No.55).

Hosted by the Meiselas brothers, MeidasTouch has just under 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Top 5 this week also features Kill Tony, a live podcast featuring guests including Kid Rock and Carrot Top at No.3 and CBS’s 48 Hours at No.4.

Soo also has a second podcast on this week’s chart, Moral Of The Story, making its debut at No.81. The show sees Soo retelling scandals.

True crime and legal commentary dominate 8 of the top 30 spots of this week’s chart.