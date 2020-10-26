CHEAT SHEET
Inside Suspected Wife Killer Fotis Dulos’ Mansion
The 10,000-square-foot mansion built by Fotis Dulos—the Connecticut man who killed himself after being charged with murdering his missing wife during a divorce—is on the market. Jennifer Dulos’ mother foreclosed on the home as the biggest creditor of the accused killer’s estate and is trying to sell it for $1.75 million. The real-estate listing for the Farmington property mentions the house has a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, marble bathrooms, a wine cellar, and an exercise room—but does not make any reference to the home’s tragic history.