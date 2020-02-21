Sussex Royal is Dead. Long Live Harry and Meghan!

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles, in his role as president of the Royal Shakespeare Company, visited a costume workshop in Stratford-upon-Avon before taking in the National Automotive Innovation Center and then on to the Nicholas Chamberlaine almshouses in the market town of Bedworth. The last stop of the worthy, workaday royal was the Veterans’ Contact Point in Nuneaton.

It was a busy day in the provinces for Prince Charles, but to read the newspapers, you wouldn’t know it. Not a word of his various engagements appeared in the national press.