Australian on Stabbing Spree Killed Woman Before Rampage in the Streets: Police
A 21-year-old man who went on a frenzied stabbing spree in central Sydney allegedly stabbed a woman to death in a nearby apartment before taking to the streets on a rampage, authorities say. The Australian native, who officials said has a history of mental-health problems, was shown in cellphone footage jumping on cars and yelling at bystanders to “shoot me in the fucking head” as the incident, in which he allegedly stabbed several members of the public with a butcher’s knife, unfolded. He was restrained by members of the public who used cafe chairs and a milk crate to pin him down. About an hour after the man’s arrest, the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside an apartment in central Sydney. Police say the man did not have any known links to terror groups, but he was carrying a USB drive containing documents espousing “terrorist ideologies” and detailing mass-casualty crimes in New Zealand and the U.S. Australian outlets reported that he had escaped from a mental-health facility in recent days, but this has not been confirmed.