    Syria Destroys Chemical Equipment

    PROGRESS

    Molhem Barakat/Reuters

    In a major step toward meeting the mid-2014 deadline to demolish its chemical-weapons stockpile, Syria has allegedly destroyed equipment for producing, mixing, and filling chemical weapons, according to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The stockpile is believed to include more than 1,000 tons of sarin gas—the agent likely used in the Aug. 21 chemical attack that left 355 people dead. Syrian President Bashir al-Assad continues to deny that his government was behind the August attack.

