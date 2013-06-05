Syrian Army Retakes Key Town

CHEAT SHEET
The Syrian Army on Wednesday retook the strategic town of Qusayr, the center of intense fighting for the past two weeks. Near the Lebanese border, the Syrian Army had been helped in the battle by Hezbollah fighters, prompting the leader of the Free Syrian Army to say that his fighters were prepared to take the battle inside Lebanon. Syrian state TV said a large number of rebels had died and many had surrendered. The rebels admitted that they had withdrawn overnight. Meanwhile, a missile struck near the town of Aleppo on Tuesday, killing 26 people, with reported casualities on both sides.