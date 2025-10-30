Politics

Tacky Trumps Dress Up Grandbaby as Their Very Favorite Thing

The president’s grandson will be dressing up as money for Halloween.

Catherine Bouris
Reporter

President Donald Trump’s grandson will be dressing up as the family’s most treasured possession for Halloween this year: money.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of the president, revealed in a video posted online on Wednesday what her family’s Halloween costumes would be.

While Lara and daughter Carolina will both be dressing up as Rumi from Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters, 8-year-old Luke will be dressing up as a $100 bill.

Trump told her viewers, “Now, my son was very interesting. He decided like a month ago. He’s like, ‘I know what I want to be for Halloween.‘ I was like, ‘Great. Give me the order so I can get this done.‘ He was like, ‘I’m going to be money.‘”

“That’s right. Yeah. I mean, you think this is Donald Trump’s grandson? My son, Luke, is going to be money. So, I got him... it looks like a giant $100 bill.” Eric, meanwhile, does not yet know what costume he wants to wear on Halloween.

A recent Reuters report found that Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. had successfully enriched the Trump family’s coffers an additional $864 million so far this year after soliciting multiple investments.

It represents a sharp increase from the Trump Organization’s income in the previous year, which was $51 million, including just $579,000 from crypto in the first half of 2024 compared to $802 million in the first half of 2025.

At least one investor, Chinese businessman Guren “Bobby” Zhou, is under investigation in the U.K. for money laundering.

