Tacky Trumps Dress Up Grandbaby as Their Very Favorite Thing

President Donald Trump’s grandson will be dressing up as the family’s most treasured possession for Halloween this year: money.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of the president, revealed in a video posted online on Wednesday what her family’s Halloween costumes would be.

While Lara and daughter Carolina will both be dressing up as Rumi from Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters, 8-year-old Luke will be dressing up as a $100 bill.

Trump told her viewers, “Now, my son was very interesting. He decided like a month ago. He’s like, ‘I know what I want to be for Halloween.‘ I was like, ‘Great. Give me the order so I can get this done.‘ He was like, ‘I’m going to be money.‘”

“That’s right. Yeah. I mean, you think this is Donald Trump’s grandson? My son, Luke, is going to be money. So, I got him... it looks like a giant $100 bill.” Eric, meanwhile, does not yet know what costume he wants to wear on Halloween.

A recent Reuters report found that Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. had successfully enriched the Trump family’s coffers an additional $864 million so far this year after soliciting multiple investments.

It represents a sharp increase from the Trump Organization’s income in the previous year, which was $51 million, including just $579,000 from crypto in the first half of 2024 compared to $802 million in the first half of 2025.