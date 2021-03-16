CHEAT SHEET
Son of Teacher’s Aide Killed After Plane Crashes Into SUV on Miami Street
The 4-year-old son of a local teacher’s aide has been identified as one of three people who died on Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed into an SUV as it drove along a residential street in Pembroke Pines, Florida. A nearby doorbell camera captured the freak accident, showing the plane falling from the sky and hitting the SUV before bursting into flames. Hollywood Hills Elementary School aide Megan Bishop, who was driving the SUV, suffered minor injuries but her son, Taylor, died. “Taylor was just her little compadre,” Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said. “They were two peas in a pod.” The unidentified pilot and the passenger of the airplane also died.