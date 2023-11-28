CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift ‘Moving in’ to Travis Kelce’s Home for a Few Weeks: Report
A moving truck was spotted outside Travis Kelce’s Kansas City home Tuesday, part of the arrangements for Taylor Swift as she prepares to “move in” to the $6 million estate for several weeks during a break in her Eras Tour. The news was first reported by The Daily Mail, which published photos of the white moving truck, which apparently held “furniture and other items.” “The hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together,” a source close to the couple told the British tabloid. Swift jetted straight to Kansas City Monday after the completion of the South American leg of her tour.