Swift Reveals Star Most Likely to Be Her Wedding Singer

There’s one singer-songwriter who Taylor Swift would have a hard time keeping away from her wedding to Travis Kelce, the pop star said Friday.

Swift, during an interview on the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show, was asked about the possibility of friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran performing.

“We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?” host Fleur East asked.

Swift replied, “Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think!”

“That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, ‘Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it,’” Swift continued. “He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

Swift, whose 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, came out earlier Friday, developed a friendship with the British musician in 2012, when he was the opening act for her Red Tour.

They have since collaborated on a number of songs, including “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “The Joker and the Queen.” Last year, Sheeran joined Swift during the Wembley Stadium stop on her Eras Tour.

“That’s the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing, and we love writing and singing,” Swift said.

“But that’s the thing: we love what we do, we love to get up onstage. It’s actually not that hard at talking either of us into performing at anything.”

Swift said of Sheeran: "He’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.” Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Swift said the two last saw each other at Selena Gomez’s wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

“I saw him last weekend at the wedding of one of our best friends, and we were talking about how much we loved when he came out at Wembley during the Eras Tour, and we were talking about how when we’re in a room or rehearsing or writing or working together, [there’s] this really sort of strange mind melt thing that happens between us two,” she said.

“We’ve always had it, we always will.”

Swift has remained mum on wedding details.

When asked Friday on The Graham Norton Show when she would say more about the occasion, Swift replied, “You’ll know.”

Kelce proposed on Aug. 26.