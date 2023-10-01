Read it at TMZ
Taylor Swift whipped up a new frenzy around her apparent romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce when she stepped out this weekend with Brittany Mahones, the wife of his teammate, Patrick Mahomes. Swift, of course, is expected at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday evening. While the new beaus were both on the East Coast this weekend, they were not seen together; instead Swift showed up at the celeb hangout Emilio’s Ballato with Mahomes, longtime friend Blake Lively, and new pal Sophie Turner.