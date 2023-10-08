Taylor Swift Takes a Pass on Travis Kelce’s Latest Game

In a sign of just how insane the interest in Taylor Swift’s apparent romance with Travis Kelce has gotten, sportscaster Jim Nantz teed up the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings by announcing that the pop star was not in the stadium. “Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” he said, noting that he saw some “broken-hearted people” wearing Swiftie jerseys in the stands. “She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”