Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Brought Their Families Together for Christmas: Report
BIG STEP
Celebrity it-couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Christmas night together with their families at the NFL star’s home in Kansas City following the Chiefs-Raiders game, according to The Daily Mail. Swift’s dad, Scott, her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin, were all in attendance, while Kelce brought his dad, Ed. “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her,” an insider close to the pop artist told the outlet. This offers more fuel to rumors that the pair are eyeing engagement. Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that Kelce asked Swift’s dad for his permission to marry and had already chosen a ring. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” they said.