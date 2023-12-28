CHEAT SHEET
    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Brought Their Families Together for Christmas: Report

    BIG STEP

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Taylor Swift, left, and Travis Kelce leave after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on Dec. 10, 2023

    Tammy Ljungblad/Getty

    Celebrity it-couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Christmas night together with their families at the NFL star’s home in Kansas City following the Chiefs-Raiders game, according to The Daily Mail. Swift’s dad, Scott, her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin, were all in attendance, while Kelce brought his dad, Ed. “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her,” an insider close to the pop artist told the outlet. This offers more fuel to rumors that the pair are eyeing engagement. Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that Kelce asked Swift’s dad for his permission to marry and had already chosen a ring. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” they said.

