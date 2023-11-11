CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift Introduces Travis Kelce to Her Dad in Argentina
“It’s a love story” for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who were spotted on a date night in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Elena restaurant with Swift’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift. A source said that Taylor Swift and Kelce left the restaurant holding hands as the crowd in the restaurant cheered. Kelce was reportedly “beaming” as he exited with Swift. The pop singer kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Kelce was on a “bye week” where his football team gets seven days without games and used the time to visit his new squeeze in Argentina. Swift postponed her Friday show because of a weather event, but the postponement meant the couple got extra time together.