Taylor Swift Wears Heart-Filled Bracelet Dedicated to Travis Kelce
THIS MUST BE LOVE
Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is clearly blossoming after the singer was spotted wearing a bracelet dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs star during her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The gold bracelet, according to US Weekly, which zoomed in on the subtle accessory, included four white beads; two hearts with the number 87 sandwiched in between. 87 is Kelce’s jersey number. The move is notable due to the fact that in July, Kelce revealed he had tried to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it after attending her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, but was ultimately unable to. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it,” Kelce told brother Jason Kelce at the time on their New Heights podcast. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”