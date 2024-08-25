Taylor Swift Bestie Hits Back After Liking Donald Trump’s MAGA Post

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hit back at social media commentators after she was criticized for liking one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign posts on Instagram.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram story posted on Friday. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Mahomes—who has been regularly by Taylor Swift’s side since she started dating Travis Kelce— did not provided any additional context. However, her presumed political views continued to be a topic of discussion online.

“I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child rapist/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety,” wrote one social media commentator on X.

Some alleged that Mahomes had “outed herself as a Trump supporter” while others seemed not to be surprised by the liked post.

“If you’re shocked that brittany mahomes is a trump supporter i need you to put brain cells together like that is so f----ng obvious. if someone’s in the rich part of the nfl crowd, you can usually gauge their politics from that,” wrote another commentator on X.

Yet not all comments were criticism. Mahomes also began receiving comments in support of her expressing her political views.

“Love that you aren’t scared to speak your mind,” a commentator wrote under a photo of Mahomes with her kids. “No one should be attacked for their views! Personally, I love you even more now!”

The post Mahomes “liked” was shared Aug. 13 through Trump’s Instagram account, and it outlined his MAGA “2024 GOP Platform.” Mahomes has since unliked the photo and, as of Aug. 24, was not following the Republican presidential nominee on the platform.

When Trump lashed out at former NFL star Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem before games, Mahomes wrote to the sitting president in a 2017 tweet, “Trump, you have now offended waaaay too many people.”