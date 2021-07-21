Team USA Chiropractor ‘Sorry’ for Comparing COVID Measures to Nazi Germany
‘POOR JUDGMENT’
A chiropractor for the U.S. women’s Olympic wrestling team apologized for her “poor judgment” in posting a meme that suggested COVID-19 safety measures were akin to tactics used in Nazi Germany. “We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ ... Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming,” the message posted to Rosie Gallegos-Main’s Facebook and Instagram accounts read. On Wednesday, the chiropractor sent a letter to the USA Wrestling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, saying she “did not put any thought into how the ending of the meme might affect others.” “I will never use this word again in any form that does not have a proper foundation for its usage, such as in a history lesson or in educating people about the past,” she added. Gallegos-Main will continue on at the wrestling team’s pre-Olympic training camp in Japan, but must complete a course on diversity, equity, and inclusion.