Ted Cruz Gets First Haircut in 3 Months From Freed Dallas Salon Owner
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got his first post-pandemic haircut on Friday from the Dallas salon owner who spent 48 hours in jail for defying a Texas lockdown order. Cruz, who self-isolated in March after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, flew from Houston to Dallas for an appointment with Shelley Luther, owner of the Salon à la Mode. Luther’s refusal to shut down her salon drew national attention after she was sentenced to jail last week for contempt for not apologizing for defying the order. President Donald Trump defended Luther on Friday on Fox & Friends, calling her “an incredible representative for a large group of people that want to do the same thing.” Texas salons were allowed to reopen on Friday. More than 77,000 Americans have died in the pandemic, at least 1,025 in Texas.