Teen Tearfully Details Abuse

The teenager whose testimony launched a grand-jury investigation into alleged sex abuse by former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky told jurors Tuesday that Sandusky performed oral sex on him after a series of encounters. The accuser, known as Victim 1 in court records, tearfully told the court that he spent many nights at Sandusky’s that involved the former coach touching him. “After kissing my forehead and cheek, he moved to my lips,” the man said. “He kissed my lips, then he moved to my back again ... Then he started to rub underneath my shorts.” Sandusky is charged with sexually assaulting 10 boys over a 15-year period.